Tarek El Moussa & Heather Rae Young Take Kids on ‘Spring Break’ Trip

One of the downright sweetest things that has come out of Heather Rae Young and her fiancé Tarek El Moussa’s relationship has been watching her transform into a totally wholesome “bonus mom” — as she calls it — to El Moussa’s two kids, Taylor and Brayden James. El Moussa shares his children with his ex Christina Haack, and Young has made it clear that she relishes her presence in Taylor and Brayden’s life as an additional parental figure. With Young and El Moussa’s wedding on the way, the two have been making sure they spend quality time with Taylor and Brayden. In the past, Young has shared photos of their festive Christmas together, movie nights and so much more — and now she’s posted a behind-the-scenes video of their family Spring Break trip.

In the video Brayden and Taylor are seen on their phones as Heather pans the camera over at a smiling El Moussa. The Selling Sunset star captioned the photo, “La Quinta for spring break!! @therealtarekelmoussa.”

Young announced her engagement to El Moussa back in July 2020, and since then the two have dropped slim details about their dream wedding. The date is still TBA but one thing we do know is that they plan to have the kids involved.

In November, Young revealed to Life & Style that Brayden and Taylor will take on the official wedding duties of the ring bearer and flower girl. The reality star even sweetly gave Taylor the title of “head flower girl” and “bridesmaid.” And Brayden has a pretty special task of “standing up there with Tarek” when the nuptials take place.

We love seeing Young step in as a “bonus mom” and we’re sure it means the world to the kids, El Moussa, and Haack to see Brayden and Taylor so loved.

