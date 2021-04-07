The Cause Behind Tiger Woods’ Tragic Car Accident Is Not What We Expected

Pro golfer Tiger Woods’ terrifying car accident last month in Ranchos Palos Verdes, California ended with a tool called the jaws of life being used to extract him from his overturned Genesis GV80 SUV, after which he underwent surgery and spent several weeks in the hospital. Local officials have been investigating what exactly caused this wreck, and announced recently that, while the cause had been determined, they were waiting on the golfer’s consent to release that private information to the public. Woods has now given the okay, and law enforcement sources told TMZ that the vehicle’s speed has been reported as the sole cause of the crash.
Here’s what TMZ’s law enforcement sources had to say: “Tiger was driving 83 MPH in a 45 mph zone at the time of the crash. They say speed was the sole cause of the crash. We’re told Tiger waived his right of privacy and authorized the release of the accident report to the public.”
With another briefing at 1 p.m. ET from the Sheriff’s office, let’s hope that’s the final word we hear on Woods’ crash.
