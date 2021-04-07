Skip to main content Skip to header navigation
Newsletters
Newsletters

The Cause Behind Tiger Woods’ Tragic Car Accident Is Not What We Expected

Louisa Ballhaus
TIger Woods
TIger Woods ASSOCIATED PRESS.
Tiger Woods Car Accident Cause Comes
Tiger Woods Car Accident Cause Comes
Tiger Woods Car Accident Cause Comes
Tiger Woods Car Accident Cause Comes
View Gallery 19 Images

Pro golfer Tiger Woodsterrifying car accident last month in Ranchos Palos Verdes, California ended with a tool called the jaws of life being used to extract him from his overturned Genesis GV80 SUV, after which he underwent surgery and spent several weeks in the hospital. Local officials have been investigating what exactly caused this wreck, and announced recently that, while the cause had been determined, they were waiting on the golfer’s consent to release that private information to the public. Woods has now given the okay, and law enforcement sources told TMZ that the vehicle’s speed has been reported as the sole cause of the crash.

Here’s what TMZ’s law enforcement sources had to say: “Tiger was driving 83 MPH in a 45 mph zone at the time of the crash. They say speed was the sole cause of the crash. We’re told Tiger waived his right of privacy and authorized the release of the accident report to the public.”

Per TMZ’s other sources, officials were able to use the SUV’s black box tracking technology to show that Woods “actually accelerated at the time of the crash” and that “just as Tiger lost control the SUV actually gained speed.” Officials have repeatedly confirmed that there was no cause to believe that Woods was under the influence of any substances, nor that he was distracted at the time of the accident.


Woods has since returned home from the hospital and reunited with his family, taking the time to thank his fans for their support as well during this scary and difficult time. With the results of this investigation released to the public, we hope that any lingering questions about what caused this tragedy will be put to rest. The last thing Woods needs is further scrutiny, and all we should hope for one another is that the investigation helps us learn how to avoid this happening again — not that it helps us invade Woods’ privacy and throw out claims about his life.

With another briefing at 1 p.m. ET from the Sheriff’s office, let’s hope that’s the final word we hear on Woods’ crash.

Before you go, click here to see the most important celebrity lawsuits over the past 15 years.

Kelly Clarkson

Leave a Comment

More Stories from Entertainment

Icon Link Plus Icon

Copyright © 2021 SheKnows Media, LLC, a subsidiary of Penske Business Media, LLC.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP

optional screen reader

ad