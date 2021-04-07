The Cause Behind Tiger Woods’ Tragic Car Accident Is Not What We Expected

Pro golfer Tiger Woods’ terrifying car accident last month in Ranchos Palos Verdes, California ended with a tool called the jaws of life being used to extract him from his overturned Genesis GV80 SUV, after which he underwent surgery and spent several weeks in the hospital. Local officials have been investigating what exactly caused this wreck, and announced recently that, while the cause had been determined, they were waiting on the golfer’s consent to release that private information to the public. Woods has now given the okay, and law enforcement sources told TMZ that the vehicle’s speed has been reported as the sole cause of the crash.

Related story These Celebrity Kids Look Exactly Like Their Famous Dads

Here’s what TMZ’s law enforcement sources had to say: “Tiger was driving 83 MPH in a 45 mph zone at the time of the crash. They say speed was the sole cause of the crash. We’re told Tiger waived his right of privacy and authorized the release of the accident report to the public.”

Tiger Woods is finally back home after a serious car crash. https://t.co/a3ByuU3zP9 — SheKnows (@SheKnows) March 17, 2021 Per TMZ’s other sources, officials were able to use the SUV’s black box tracking technology to show that Woods “actually accelerated at the time of the crash” and that “just as Tiger lost control the SUV actually gained speed.” Officials have repeatedly confirmed that there was no cause to believe that Woods was under the influence of any substances, nor that he was distracted at the time of the accident.

