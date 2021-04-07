Prince Harry Is Hitting Ignore on These Angry Demands From Prince William

The feud between Prince William and Prince Harry isn’t going away because they are each firmly locked into their beliefs — one is rooted in the protocols of the monarchy and the other wants freedom outside the palace walls. With no one peace treaty in sight, the brothers have to figure out a way to keep up appearances for the unveiling of the Princess Diana statue on July 1.

The sticking point now is how can they come together to honor their mother when they can’t find any middle ground? Prince William is reportedly being persistent about meeting before the big event, but Prince Harry isn’t interested in hearing out his brother. He’s tired of being “bossed around,” so he’s “refusing to meet up,” according to an US Weekly royal insider. “If Harry acts out on the day or even worse, doesn’t show up, William will never, ever forgive him,” they added.

Some people may think that the Duke of Sussex is acting like a spoiled brat, but remember, he and wife Meghan Markle have endured an unprecedented year. It took courage to walk away from their lives as senior royals, but it was best for their family and their mental health. It’s something many of us can relate to — maybe not being a member of royalty — but certainly putting up boundaries when a family situation isn’t healthy.

So Prince Harry putting a pause on their relationship might be the wisest thing to do for now. There are so many heated emotions surrounding the Oprah Winfrey interview — and it’s been noted over and over again how angry William is — that taking a breath is a smart choice. No one is in the wrong if they take a step back from a toxic situation, especially when they are preserving their sanity.

Prince William also needs to understand that his younger brother walked away from royal life for a reason and some of those reasons involve him. This is a time for everyone in the monarchy to do some self-reflection, not self-projection, so that they can reunite and honor Princess Diana with grace.

