Khloé Kardashian’s Unedited Bikini Photo Could Change Young Women’s Lives

The photo that shook up the Kardashian empire. You know the one we are talking about — the unedited photo of Khloé Kardashian that the family’s team is working overtime to get removed from the internet. But the move looks controlling and unnecessary because this might be one of the most powerful moments the Kardashians could lean into and make an impact on so many young women’s lives.

In an era of social media, where filters and ring lights are heavily used, women know the best angles to show off their body and every single flaw is scrutinized, we need to give ourselves some grace. And that’s why Khloé’s stunning, natural photo speaks to us. The impossibly cinched waist is gone and instead, her beautiful curves are showcased in a cute leopard bikini. The heavily contoured make-up isn’t visible on her face as her inner glow and sweet smile are the focus of the photo.

Instead of making this a powerful lesson for young women, the Kardashian management team has been frantically making it look like there’s something wrong with Khloé in her natural state. “The color edited photo was taken of Khloé during a private family gathering and posted to social media without permission by mistake by an assistant,” Tracy Romulus, chief marketing officer for KKW Brands, told Page Six in a statement. “Khloé looks beautiful, but it is within the right of the copyright owner to not want an image not intended to be published taken down.”

Of course, no one should have a photo published without their permission, but we think the family’s team is missing the biggest moment of all. This might be the most relatable photo we’ve seen of Khloé in ages — and we really, really like it. By making such a public move with removing the photo, it makes us all feel like the only acceptable version of the TV personality is airbrushed and heavily edited.

Khloé is often seen as the fan favorite because she’s candid, funny and she’s a girl’s girl. We’ve celebrated her wins like the birth of her baby, True Thompson, we’ve also cried with her when things went south with Lamar Odom and we are cautiously supporting her reconciliation with Tristan Thompson — we would also love to cheer the real Khloé for sharing such an honest photo. Unfortunately, the Kardashians don’t want us to see it.

