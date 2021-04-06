Meghan Markle & Prince Harry Finally Revealed the First TV Show They’re Making With Netflix

The moment we’ve all been waiting for is finally here (at least if you follow the royals as much as we do). Meghan Markle and Prince Harry have finally revealed the first TV show that they’re going to be making with Netflix and we are beyond excited. It’s called Heart of Invictus and it’s going to follow the competitors in the annual Invictus Games and their journey to the 2020 Games in The Hague, The Netherlands (now scheduled to occur in 2022). We can’t wait to see how the docu-series turns out. There’s no doubt that Harry and Megan have been through a lot of change this year, between sharing their experience as part of the royal family with Oprah to launching their non-profit organization Archewell. But the launch of this Netflix show shows that the couple is getting back to their roots and pouring their time into a project revolved around an event they both care about deeply.

Founded by Prince Harry himself in 2014, the Invictus Games are a multi-sport event for wounded, injured and sick servicemen and women. Harry was inspired to found the Invictus Games after a 2013 trip to see the U.S.’s Warrior Games, a similar sports competition for wounded, ill, and injured servicemen and women that the royal saw firsthand changing the lives of veterans struggling with their mental and physical health.

Not only is the topic close to Harry’s heart, but according to the Archewell website, Meghan and Harry’s upcoming show has an amazing team behind it including Oscar-winning documentary filmmakers Orlando von Einsiedel and Joanna Natasegara (The White Helmets, Evelyn), so we have a feeling it’s going to be pretty darn interesting to watch. The prince also released a personal statement about the project and shared just how happy he is for it to come to life.

“This series will give communities around the world a window into the moving and uplifting stories of these competitors on their path to the Netherlands next year,” he shared. “I couldn’t be more excited for the journey ahead or prouder of the Invictus community for continuously inspiring global healing, human potential and continued service.”

We’re glad to see these two are putting their time into projects that are fulfilling to them. We’re anxiously awaiting the release of this one and we cannot wait to see if we will catch a glimpse of the couple in the show.

