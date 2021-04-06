Kim Kardashian’s New Net Worth Just Dethroned Kylie Jenner As the Richest Sister

Sibling rivalry is something we can all understand — just maybe not on the level that the Kardashian-Jenners experience it. In 2019, then 21-year-old Kylie Jenner was declared the youngest self-made billionaire ever by Forbes, who proceeded to take that title back in 2020 in an article titled “Inside Kylie Jenner’s Web of Lies” uncovering ways in which her Kylie Cosmetics company had inflated its value. But even without the billionaire status, Kylie’s makeup line had made her stand out as the highest earner among her Kardashian and Jenner sisters, out-earning even the family’s first megastar Kim Kardashian. As Kylie works her way back toward the title she briefly held, Forbes has now reported that Kim has, by their calculations, gotten there first. Between Skims and KKW Beauty, Kim Kardashian is now officially a billionaire — and the richest Kar-Jenner sister. Nature is healing.

While Kim has been solidly growing an empire through Keeping Up With the Kardashians, a number of real estate investments, and social media endorsement deals, Forbes says the businesses she founded — KKW Beauty and Skims — are the key factor in taking her net worth to the next level.

“Forbes estimates that Kardashian West is now worth $1 billion, up from $780 million in October, thanks to two lucrative businesses — KKW Beauty and Skims,” the magazine reports, estimating that Skims alone is worth around $500 million: “A source familiar with Skims told Forbes about a transaction that values the shapewear company north of $500 million. As a result, Forbes estimates her Skims stake is worth a conservative $225 million, enough to lift her fortune to $1 billion.”

Kim’s finances may be under growing scrutiny in coming months as she opens divorce proceedings from husband Kanye West, whose own net worth skyrocketed to $6.6 billion earlier this year. While their assets will both undoubtedly shift — Kim’s keeping the family home in Hidden Hills, for example — both have always kept businesses like Skims or West’s Yeezy, which are their primary earners, in their own names and shouldn’t have them affected by the separation.

However Kim’s new wealth may have ripple effects throughout her own family, we hope her recent efforts in law school will remind her of all those in need too. If Kim, Kylie, West, and other billionaires or would-be billionaires focused on using their wealth for the greater good, there’s no limit to what they could achieve.

