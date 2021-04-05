Christina & Ant Anstead’s Custom Family Home Is Now On Sale For $6 Million

Christina Haack and Ant Anstead have had quite a difficult past year, from going through a divorce (which according to Anstead was not his idea) to now selling their custom family home. Yes, that’s right — they’re moving on from the home where they welcomed baby son Hudson Anstead around six months after announcing their split in September 2020. Now, their custom family home, which Ant recently opened up about moving out of, is on the market for a whopping $6 million. Since real estate specialist Haack herself even designed the interior of the home, we’re not surprised that the place is stunningly beautiful, but the inside look through these photos is even more than we imagined.

The 6-bedroom, 4.5-bathroom home features 4,804 square feet of living space, is situated in Newport Beach in Orange County, California, and is being listed by Berkshire Hathaway Home Services (see photos here). The family home includes some gorgeous features including a beautiful custom chandelier, a motor court with a security gate, and an epic pool with a slide that any kid would love to have in their backyard.

It was amazing to notice how home-y it still felt in this huge house even after the family had moved out. It felt like a family could build some beautiful memories inside of its walls, and it’s a testament to their skilled touch with real estate.

We hope Haack and Anstead find happiness apart, and we hope some lucky family gets to enjoy their beautiful house. We sure wish we could.

