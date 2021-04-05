Jessica Alba’s Daughter Honor Is Growing Up Into Mom’s Twin in This Rare Family Photo With All 3 Kids

There are many celebrities who keep their children out of the public eye. Jessica Alba is one who rarely posts her kids, something that we think is totally respectable. The few times she has, we cannot help but notice just how much her oldest daughter, Honor, looks like her mama (have you seen that matching bathing suit picture of them? Twins!). In a rare Instagram post, Alba shared some family pictures and videos from her Easter holiday, and boy, do kids grow up fast.

Alba took to Instagram to share her Easter celebration, writing, “Happy Easter fam 🐰🐣☺️.” We just have to say we love how all of their outfits matched — and gave us that cottage core look that took off like crazy this past year.

They dyed eggs as a family, cooked up some Easter recipes, and all around had a sweet family celebration, but there was definitely one thing in particular we couldn’t stop noticing, and that’s just how much Honor looks like Alba. She’s a total mini-me of her mama, and even Alba admitted she couldn’t believe how quickly her little girl was growing up when revealing earlier this year that Honor is officially taller than her (we’re pretty sure Alba snuck on some heels in the family pic to cheat it!).

We can’t wait to see her two youngest, Haven, 9, and Hayes, 3, grow up. We have a feeling Hayes is going to become a mini-me of his dad, Cash Warren, but we’ll have to wait for Alba’s next Instagram update to find out.

