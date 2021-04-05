This Jennifer Lopez Profile Seems Like It Reached Out to Every Close Friend & Ex Except Alex Rodriguez

Jennifer Lopez has always lived life large — we know as much about her personal life as we do her professional life. She’s admired by so many in the industry for what she’s achieved, not only as an actress, but as a producer, musician, dancer and mom. That’s why her latest cover for the May issue of InStyle stopped us in our tracks when we read praise pouring in from co-stars, friend, ex-lovers: seemingly everyone close in J.Lo’s life except for fiancé Alex Rodriguez.

The magazine talks to famous friends like Matthew McConaughey and former First Lady Michelle Obama about her impact on Hollywood. They even reached out to ex-husband Marc Anthony and ex-fiancé Ben Affleck on her incredible talent, but they didn’t speak with current fiancé Alex Rodriguez. Record scratch — that’s a pretty notable absence. It’s hard to know exactly when the interviews were conducted since cover issues take months of planning, but there may have been trouble in paradise for longer than we realized between JLo and ARod.

Jennifer Lopez PHOTO BY PAMELA HANSON/InStyle.

Affleck raved about her, even though they didn’t end their engagement on the best note in 2004 after he allegedly cheated at his bachelor party before their wedding. “She remains, to this day, the hardest-working person I’ve come across in this business,” he told InStyle.com. “She has great talent, but she has also worked very hard for her success, and I’m so happy for her that she seems, at long last, to be getting the credit she deserves.”

Anthony, who is also father to their twins, Emme and Max, 13, even shared a lesson he learned from being married to her. “She’s the first one in the room and the last to leave,” he praised JLo. “The hardest worker I’ve ever met. When we were together, it was quite the opposite for me. That has changed since. I learned so much from her. She’s the original!”

When you see two significant exes quoted in a major magazine for a cover story, it certainly makes the ARod omission that much greater. Where was he that day? Or was he prevented from speaking to the magazine per JLo’s request? The two have been open about their struggles and going to therapy during the pandemic, but, curiously, there wasn’t one quote that the former baseball player could contribute?

It may be much ado about nothing and we are reading into things, but it’s hard to tell when this couple has been touch and go over the last few weeks. We hope that the relationship goes the direction they want it to — whether that means together or separate ways — because coupledom in the public eye is no easy feat.

The May issue of InStyle, available on newsstands, on Amazon, and for digital download April 17.

