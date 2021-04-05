Prince Harry & Prince William’s Scheduled Unveiling of Princess Diana Statue May Not Happen After All

The rift between Prince William and Prince Harry isn’t easy to navigate because there are so many hurt feelings. They each have their point of view and there is very little middle ground to bring them together. The public perception has always been that they will find a way to come together to honor their mother, Princess Diana, for the July statue unveiling on what would have been her 60th birthday. But are the two warring brothers even close to finding peace?

Right now, their emotions are highly charged given that the Oprah Winfrey interview was less than a month ago. “William and Harry are as far apart as it’s possible to be — emotionally and physically. Their relationship is at rock bottom. William’s raging with Harry after the Oprah interview,” a source told The Sun.

The only official stance the palace has taken is Queen Elizabeth’s press release revealing that the issues will be “addressed by the family privately.” Of course, that only fueled the British headlines and the anger can be felt from both sides of the pond.

The royal insider believes that this behind-closed-doors approach only sparked Prince William’s emotions even more. “He is so angry with him that it’s totally unthinkable at the moment for them to be happily reunited and stood together at the unveiling of the Princess Diana statue. It’ll take a lot of work to patch things up so they can put on a united front,” they said. It puts the statue unveiling at risk if the two royals can’t find a way to broker peace.

There may be hope on the horizon, though. It seems that cousin Zara Tindall and her husband Mike have been trying to mend fences between the siblings, and they believe it can be done in time for the July 1 event, according to The Sun. If William and Harry can at least put their personal conflict aside for one day to honor their mother’s legacy, it might help break the ice and bridge the communication gap. They both have different paths in life, but coming together for Princess Diana can easily be the one thing that brings them back together.

