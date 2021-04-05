John Travolta Shares First Birthday Message to Daughter Ella Since Mom Kelly Preston Passed

John Travolta and his children have gone through a lot this year. He lost his wife and they lost their mother, Kelly Preston, to a battle with breast cancer this past July. We can only imagine just how tough that must have been to go through during quarantine. Their family was always having fun on social media, especially around the holidays, posting videos to their followers. Although Preston has passed, John still made sure to celebrate his daughter Ella Bleu Travolta’s 21st birthday, taking to Instagram to share a sweet message to his little girl.

John wrote in his post to Ella, “Happy 21st birthday to the most beautiful, kind, human being and artist I know. Your dad adores you! ❤️”

We are glad so Ella has had John to lean on this past year. Ella even shared a sweet message to her father on his birthday this year on Instagram, writing “You are not only the best Dad ever, but you are also my best friend. Thank you for raising us, helping us and loving us and thank you for all of the good you do every day.”

From their messages to each other on social media to their Super Bowl commercial, these two are there for each other all the way. We can only imagine the pain and change that this year has brought the Travoltas, but they have taken it all head-on and kept moving forward. We wish them peace and happiness during their time of healing.

