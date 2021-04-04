You’re never too old to wear bunny ears! The Beckham family — soccer legend David Beckham, Spice Girl icon and fashion designer Victoria Beckham, and their four kids — celebrated the Easter holiday together in the most adorable way, and the doting parents proved that they’re not too famous to engage in a little costume fun. Luckily, they shared snaps of their sweet family day with the rest of us on Instagram, so we’ve got irrefutable proof of Posh Spice’s latest fashion accessory. And being that the Beckhams will soon be officially adding a new member to the crew with Brooklyn’s fiancée Nicola Peltz, the famous family made sure she was present at this year’s adorable festivities. Check out the sweet photos below:

There is just so much cuteness in these pictures! TBH, this is now a ‘David Beckham in bunny ears’ appreciation post. The smiling dad looks so happy to be embracing his daughter Harper Seven — and is that a chick costume? Or some sort of wearable Easter basket? We’re not sure, but now we want one of our own.

We love that the power family shared the sweet moments — especially that rare photo of Victoria and David and all of their children — Romeo, Harper Seven, Cruz, and Brooklyn together. Peltz wasn’t in the group snap, but for a very good reason: she was the one taking the adorable photos. Victoria praised her in her post’s caption, writing, “Happy Easter 🐣 from the Beckham’s x We love you so much @nicolaannepeltz nice picture! 💕💕💕💕.”

If you were hoping for a snap of the young couple — you’re in luck, because the mom also shared a picture of Brooklyn and Nicola (and yep, they’re wearing bunny ears too).

“Our family together is the most precious gift this Easter 🐣 x We have missed you and love you both so much @brooklynbeckham @nicolaannepeltz 💕,” Victoria wrote.

Brooklyn and Nicola shared the same photo on their own pages with Brooklyn captioning the snap: “The cutest Easter bunny ❤️.”

