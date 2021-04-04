Kelly Ripa Just Shared the Cutest Easter Throwback Pic of Her Kids (& Daughter Lola Approved!)

It’s Easter Sunday and for a lot of parents, that means getting to spend some quality time with your little ones. Since Kelly Ripa’s three kids with Mark Consuelous are all grown (well, at least at the age where they’re no longer participating in activities courtesy of the Easter bunny), the doting mom took to Instagram to share a precious throwback snap. Yep, Ripa is feeling nostalgic this holiday — but luckily, she has years of fun memories with her family from past Easter celebrations and the photos to go with them. Even better: 19-year-old Lola actually gave her mom permission to post the cute pic.

Related story Patrick Mahomes & Brittany Matthews Share the Cutest New Family Photo for Baseball's Opening Day

Moms of teens, who can relate?! Ripa noted in the caption that she got her daughter’s approval to share the photo, from 2012, featuring all three Consuelos kids. “Happy Easter from the year 2012 because Lola approved this photo.🐰🐣🥚🌷🌸🐇,” Ripa captioned her post.

Alongside Lola are her two brothers, Joaquin and Michael, and the three of them adorably pose in their Sunday pajamas for the snap while showing off their Easter goodies. (Is that a gigantic chocolate Easter egg?!)

The Live with Kelly and Ryan host is no stranger to posting sweet and sassy throwback posts on the ‘gram. Just recently, Ripa shared a series of downright adorable old photos in honor of her husband’s 50th birthday. And yes, we can confirm that she and Consuelous have always been a hot couple!

Hey, we love that Ripa isn’t afraid of busting out the photo albums (or finding the old photos on her phone) so she can share her adorable family with the rest of us. And if the kids actually approve? Even better.

Before you go, click here to see all the celebrity couples who met on set.

