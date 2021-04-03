Lori Loughlin’s Husband Mossimo Giannulli Has Been Released From Prison Early

Back in January, news broke that Mossimo Giannulli had filed an emergency motion to get out of prison early after spending an unanticipated two months in solitary confinement. The fashion designer, who faced a harsher sentence than wife Lori Loughlin for his role in the Varsity Blues college admissions scandal, was reportedly struggling with being holed up for eight straight weeks — leading his family and lawyers to become increasingly worried about his mental health. While a judge originally shot down his request for an early release, it looks like there’s been a change of heart, because Giannulli has been released from prison early and is now being allowed to serve the rest of his sentence at home — just as Loughlin did.

Reporting to prison on Nov. 19, Giannulli was meant to serve the entirety of his 5-month sentence in prison. But as reported by the Associated Press, the small remainder of his sentence will now be at home before Giannulli is released from home confinement on April 17. According to the outlet, “A release to home confinement in Giannulli’s case is not out of the ordinary, in part because of the short nature of his sentence.”

As for how his wife and kids feel about Giannulli’s release, a People source said, “Lori is relieved that he was released from the prison. Mossimo is still in federal custody though.” Of the many concerns Giannulli’s family reportedly had, the fashion mogul’s confinement in a medium-security prison — instead of a minimum-security prison — was among the biggest.

Additionally, a previous private Instagram post shared by ABC News showed Giannulli’s son, Gianni, claiming that his father was “only let out every 3 days for a few moments to shower,” while in solitary confinement.

Now that Giannulli will be returning home, we’re guessing that the family will be glad to be one step closer to putting the consequences of their involvement in the college admissions scandal behind them.

