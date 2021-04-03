Patrick Mahomes & Brittany Matthews Share the Cutest New Family Photo for Baseball’s Opening Day

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes and his fiancée, Brittany Matthews, keep lighting up Instagram with adorable photos. Just days ago, the couple celebrated their anniversary in the most extravagant way — and Matthews took to Instagram to share pictures of their date night that honored their nine-year romance. But the latest sweet posts from the couple are showing off another highlight of their romance — their baby girl Sterling Skye — and let’s just say it looks like the little girl is on her way to being a sports fan. Mahomes and Matthews celebrated baseball’s opening day with baby Sterling by cheering on the Kansas City Royals, and the entire family was decked out adorably in team gear.

Matthews captioned her post, “Opening Day💙 #goroyals.” In the photo, she and her beau are decked out in Kansas City Royals jerseys — clearly, Mahomes and Matthews are full of Kansas City pride. And while Sterling Skye’s face is covered, we see that she is wearing her own personalized Mahomes jersey (with dad’s number 15!) and an adorable blue headband. So sweet!

The couple welcomed their daughter into the world on Feb. 20, and while the proud parents have yet to share a snap of their little one’s face, there’s been no shortage of loved-up content with Sterling Skye on their pages.

Matthews has explained her decision to not post photos of her daughter’s face yet. “I just love keeping her to ourselves and to our family. I just don’t need her blasted all over the internet and everyone posting photos of her,” she wrote. “Maybe one day we will, maybe one day we won’t. Who knows? But I hope you guys respect that and understand.”

We’re looking forward to seeing more of the couple’s adventures with Sterling — and as it turns out, she just might be a good luck charm, considering that the Royals won their game.

