Outspoken Meghan Markle Critics Piers Morgan & Tucker Carlson Have Taped a Special About the Duchess

If anyone thought Piers Morgan was done talking about Meghan Markle, think again. He’s found someone to give him a platform to talk about the one-sided feud one more time: Fox TV host Tucker Carlson. The men have taped an hour-long special for two of the Fox personality’s shows, Tucker Carlson Today and Tucker Carlson Tonight on Monday, April 5.

Related story Meghan Markle May Have Played a Secret Role in Piers Morgan Leaving His Talk Show

Why anyone wants to hear 60 minutes of this nonsense is beyond us, but the network thinks there’s an audience out there that needs to hear more. Morgan walked off the set of Good Morning Britain and quit his job after being challenged on-air by colleague Alex Beresford about cutting the Duchess of Sussex some slack. That didn’t sit well with Morgan, who always needs to have the last word in any argument even if he’s completely wrong.

What makes this story even more insane is that Sharon Osbourne left her job at The Talk for defending Morgan’s actions, so that creates another talking point for the always controversial public figure. Yet this is the hill he wants to die on — continuously berating Markle because he considers himself a true royalist.

“Those of you that know me well enough know that, despite my many faults, I’m always willing to stand my ground for the things that I think matter most,” he wrote on Instagram about how his freedom of speech continually costs him jobs. “And now I’ve lost my job at Good Morning Britain because I chose not to apologize for disbelieving Meghan Markle’s claims in her interview with Oprah Winfrey.”

We are not sure there is much else to say because ITV received numerous complaints about his negative stories and there are many Americans who are tired of his rants. But Carlson is happy to give him the floor to throw more verbal tirades Markle’s way. A rational person doesn’t even have to agree with how the Duke and Duchess of Sussex exited the royal family to understand that Morgan’s constant ire is nothing but a need for attention.

Before you go, click here to see the craziest conspiracy theories Meghan Markle has faced since becoming a royal.

