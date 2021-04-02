Kate Hudson’s Sons Ryder & Bingham Are Double Trouble in This Photo From a Family Playdate

Kate Hudson and her family are at it again, posting the cutest photos together and this was extra special. The actress’ two sons, Ryder Robinson, 17, from her marriage to Chris Robinson, and Bingham Bellamy, 9, from her relationship with Matt Bellamy, are posing with their cousins, Wilder, 13, and Bodhi, 11. Their dad is Oliver Hudson, Kate’s older brother, whom she has always been close to.

In the flashback photo, the boys shared a bagel snack while sitting on a bench looking like they would rather be running around than posing for Kate’s camera. There’s not one smile in the bunch, not because they aren’t having a good time, it’s just that the photo probably interrupted their fun. Ryder lounges cooly with his foot on the bench like a typical teen while Oliver’s sons use their bagels as a distraction and Bingham is pointing off in the distance.

Even Kate is in on the joke about getting the boys to sit still for a split second. “Trouble from the get #cousins #fbf #ourboys,” she wrote. She tagged Oliver and his wife, Emily Hudson, on the picture and it’s evident that not only do the siblings share a bond, so do the cousins. That’s a topic Kate and Oliver have explored over the last year with their podcast, Sibling Revelry with Kate Hudson and Oliver Hudso‪n‬.

Even though the two are close, Oliver has admitted that they parent very differently. “There’s a core for sure of just wanting our kids to be good human beings, be polite and understand that they’re very lucky people to be born into the sort of family we’re born into… but it’s sort of the way that we go about doing things,” he told US Weekly. “What we let our kids watch, the freedoms we allow them. We’re different in that way.”

That’s not a surprise given the fact that his sister has three different dads to her three children and Oliver has been married to his wife for almost 15 years. They don’t judge each other on their life choices because they have the same goal of raising great kids — and that’s why they appreciate each other’s parenting style even if it’s not for them. It’s one of the reasons why the cousin photos are so sweet, they share a strong family bond that celebrates their differences.

