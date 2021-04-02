Donald Trump Jr. and longtime girlfriend Kimberly Guilfoyle have pulled the trigger on the purchase of a $9.7 million mansion in Jupiter, Florida’s Admirals Cove neighborhood, an exclusive gated community they hoped would be more welcoming than their former home of New York City. But it turns out that the Capitol riots of January 6 in particular took a toll on the Trump-and-co’s welcome wagon, as the Palm Beach Post reports that 30 residents of Admirals Cove have reached out since January expressing their concerns about them moving to the neighborhood.

Not unlike Ivanka Trump and Jared Kushner’s new neighbors on Indian Creek Island, where golf club members have preemptively launched a campaign against their joining, Donald and Guilfoyle’s new neighbors sound less than thrilled at the prospect of having the former POTUS’ son moving in down the street.

The Palm Beach Post reported 30 residents contacting the homeowners’ association with concerns about the Trump move, with general manager of the property owners association Peter Moore telling the outlet that “about half had concerns about safety,” while others had “political concerns” — particularly in light of the events of Jan. 6.

Other comments from their new neighbors included calling Donald and Guilfoyle the “prom king and queen of Maga-land” and calling their move to the neighborhood a “nightmare.”

It may not be the warm welcome that this couple had hoped for, but it has to be better than NYC, where a New York Post source claims they would be “tortured in the streets.” If they want to make friends in the neighborhood, it looks like they’ll have to earn their trust.

