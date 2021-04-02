Kourtney Kardashian Admits Getting Back Together With Scott Disick Has Been On Her Mind

For fans, Kourtney Kardashian and Scott Disick finally giving their relationship another shot has been long-awaited (and by the Kardashian sisters and mama Kris Jenner alike). So after months of teasing a possible romantic reunion on Keeping Up with the Kardashians, viewers were taken aback to see that Kardashian had embarked on a relationship with musician Travis Barker instead of Disick. As devoted co-parents to their three kids, friends, and perhaps more than anything — family — Kardashian and her former flame already spend a ton of time together. And the latest episode of Keeping Up with the Kardashians follows the two trying to take their relationship to the next level — beyond their usual amiability — and reignite that flame.

Related story An Inside Look at Where Khloé, Kourtney, & Kim Kardashian Are Living Right Now

'Keeping Up With the Kardashians' on Hulu + Live TV $64.99 (after 7-day free trial) Buy now Sign Up

“People wonder why we can’t be a perfect little family and have a white picket fence. But it’s not that simple, and tonight’s good to see if we even like being together without the kids,” Kardashian explained on the episode. After Kim and Khloe plan a romantic Switzerland-themed date for Kourtney and Scott with a candlelit dinner, it’s evident that their relationship comes effortlessly (I mean, how could it not be) and has the potential to expand past just co-parents.

The next morning shows the pair in bed together — which Kim and Khloé see. Much to the dismay of Scourt fans, however, Kourtney soon after reveals she and Scott had just pretended to spend the night together.

We’re sure that they’ll be giving more insight as to why Kourtney and Scott decided not to give their relationship another shot for the time being as the season continues. Ultimately, it’s nice to see the strong bond the pair have formed — romantic or not.

Our mission at SheKnows is to empower and inspire women, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale.

Before you go, click here to see celebrity exes who will always be friends.

