Johnny Depp’s Daughter Lily-Rose Depp Looks Just Like Her Model Mom on This New Magazine Cover

One of our favorite pure joys is seeing celebrity kids grow up and make a name for themselves in a career they’re passionate about. So when we saw Johnny Depp and Vanessa Paradis’ daughter Lily-Rose Depp had graced the latest cover of V Magazine’s ‘Chanel Book’ (see photos here) — we felt like proud parents ourselves. This is hardly Lily Rose’s first magazine cover, but on the cover of V magazine, we couldn’t help but notice how much the starlet has grown to look like her supermodel mama. And judging by the stunning photos it’s clear she’s inherited much more than Paradis’ looks — but her instinctive modeling skills, too.

Related story All These Celebrities Have Talked About Being Bisexual, Sexually Fluid, Pansexual, or Queer

In a black and white long-sleeved crop top, Lily-Rose gives an enviable pouty look at the camera that we’ll be trying to recreate in all of our Instagram photos going forward (thanks, Lily!). Also, can we take a minute to appreciate her jaw-dropping cheekbones?! She’s looking more and more like her Paradis’ mini-me and the resemblance between the mother-daughter duo is truly striking.

Vanessa Paradis and daughter Lily-Rose Depp ASSOCIATED PRESS, Evan Agostini/Invision/AP.

The model paired her skin-tight top with a bedazzled Chanel headband placed on her wavy brunette locks. In case you didn’t know, Paradis has been a longtime spokesmodel for Chanel, so seeing Lily-Rose in this project is so reminiscent of her mom’s own successful career.

At only 21-years old, Lily-Rose is on her way to being a household name of her own. Frankly, we can’t wait to see what’s in store for the young model.

Before you go, click here to see kids who are following in their supermodel moms’ footsteps.