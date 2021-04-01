Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes proposed to girlfriend Brittany Lynne Matthews in September 2020, the same day he got his Super Bowl ring, in an elaborate floral setup at the same Arrowhead Stadium where the ring ceremony was held. But while their engagement is relatively recent, Matthews has been around a long time, as evidenced by the recently shared photos of their nine-year anniversary spent hopping on a private jet and enjoying some more romance-soaked, rose petal-strewn time together. Matthews has recently welcomed baby daughter Sterling, and less than two months later it looks like she and Mahomes have already found some couple time to reconnect — no easy feat with a newborn at home.

In a few snaps from the night, Matthews shows her and Mahomes hopping on the steps of their private jet for a quick impromptu photo shoot, then arriving at a romantic restaurant where rose petals on the ground lead up to their table. She also shows off a photo of the couple kissing that’s been set up on their date surrounded by candles.

Brittany Matthews shares photos from 9th anniversary Brittany Matthews/Instagram.

Seeing Mahomes’ beaming face and all the decorations in place for their special day, we can’t help thinking back to his equally romantic proposal, where Matthews was greeted with a Kanye West-level wall of flowers before her longtime love got on one knee.

“On a day that was meant to celebrate you, you turned it into celebrating us. It’s always us, it’s always you and me,” Matthews wrote then. “The words you looked into my eyes and said to me at this moment, will NEVER leave my mind! You made this day perfect, you took my entire breath away and I could not have imagined anything better.”

Later that month, they announced they were expecting their first child, and the proud parents of daughter Sterling are clearly just as in love now as they were when he put a ring on her finger. These two may not have made it down the aisle yet, but they’re still acting like loved-up newlyweds and we love them for it.

