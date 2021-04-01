Jennifer Lopez’s Twins Max & Emme Are Teens Already in This Rare Photo of Their Night Swim With Mom

Who says it’s all work and no play? Certainly not Jennifer Lopez! The mom of two is making sure she spends some quality time with her twins — son Max and daughter Emme while she continues to film her new movie Shotgun Wedding in the Dominican Republic. Max and Emme, whom the star shares with ex-husband Marc Anthony, recently entered their teen years and they look so grown up at age 13 in new photos shared by the proud mama.

“Thank you @villa.tres.amarras for the incredible stay while we were filming #ShotgunWedding!!! 🤍🤍🤍 @egt239 📸: @lacarba,” Lopez captioned the post. The singer has recently been spending the majority of her time in the Dominican Republican shooting upcoming comedy Shotgun Wedding alongside Josh Duhamel — but even stars as hard-working as Lopez set aside time to relax with their family in between busy days. In the photos, we see her and her two children going for a nighttime dip in the pool looking as happy as ever to be spending some time together.

Lopez’s kids were last in the spotlight when they surprised their mom at the 2020 People’s Choice Awards, appearing virtually on stage as their mom accepted the People’s Icon award. The (now-official) icon was visibly moved and held back tears as her babies showed up for her big moment. The twins, who Lopez affectionately calls her “coconuts,” are clearly their mom’s pride and joy, and we love that her booked and busy schedule doesn’t keep her from having moments like these.

