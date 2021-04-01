The Cause of Tiger Woods’ Car Wreck Is No Longer a Mystery

In the last month, details about Tiger Woods’ near-deadly Los Angeles car wreck have largely remained undisclosed. The professional golfer, who suffered severe injuries from the single-car crash, is finally back home with his family and in recovery. Up until now, there’s been much speculation as to what exactly caused Woods’ accident, but it looks like detectives have finally found an explanation. That being said, they’re choosing not to reveal that bit of information to the public just yet.

Related story All the Celebrities Who Were Unfaithful to Their Partners & Admitted It

“A cause has been determined, the investigation has concluded,” says Los Angeles County Sheriff Alex Villanueva, per NBC News. After a 2017 DUI arrest after which a toxicology report showed five different drugs in the pro golfer’s system, fans have been eager for the police to reveal the circumstances of this crash. But Villanueva cited privacy concerns for Woods and his family — who the golf star has gone out of his way to protect since his crash, including by keeping his kids away from the hospital so they wouldn’t be swarmed by media.

“We have reached out to Tiger Woods and his personnel,” Villanueva said. “There’s some privacy issues on releasing information on the investigation so we’re going to ask them if they waive the privacy and then we will be able to do a full release on all the information regarding the accident.”

Additionally, it’s been revealed that officials issued a search warrant to get data from Wood’s SUV’s black box — which contains the speed it was traveling at the time of the crash and vital details that depict what Woods’ last few driving moves were. “We have all the contents of the black box, we’ve got everything,” Villanueva said. “It’s completed, signed, sealed and delivered. However, we can’t release it without the permission of the people involved in the collision.”

As we await more information on Woods’ accident it’s also possible that the public may never simply get the full story — but that decision will be left to the pro golfer.

Before you go, click here to see celebrities who have struggled with drug or alcohol addiction.

