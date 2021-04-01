Mia Farrow Gave An Explanation No Mom Should Have to Give About the Deaths of Her 3 Kids

Mia Farrow’s life has long been in the public eye, but never quite like this. With the recent release of new docuseries Allen v. Farrow detailing Dylan Farrow’s allegations of sexual abuse at the hands of father Woody Allen as a 7-year-old child, the whole of Mia’s family life has been willingly brought anew under a microscope in the hopes of now 35-year-old Dylan having her story taken with the gravity it deserved back in 1992. But while brother Ronan Farrow stands beside his sister and mother, others of Mia Farrow’s 14 children do not — notably, adopted daughter Soon-Yi Previn, with whom Allen began a relationship while she was being raised in Mia’s home, and adopted son Moses Farrow, who wrote a 2018 essay accusing Mia of abusing her children and contributing to the deaths of adopted kids Tam, Thaddeus, and Lark Song. Now, as Allen’s defenders make their voices heard in response to growing support for Dylan and Mia, those rumors about the deaths of three Farrow children are circulating once again — and Mia’s made a statement that no mother should ever have to make clearing the air.

“As a mother of fourteen children, my family means everything to me,” Farrow wrote. “While I chose a career that placed me in the public arena, most of my children have elected to live very private lives. I respect each of their wishes, which is why I am selective in my social media posts…However, some vicious rumors based on untruths have appeared online concerning the lives of my three children. To honor their memory, their children and every family that has dealt with the death of a child, I am posting this message.”

“My beloved daughter Tam passed away at 17 from an accidental prescription overdose related to the agonizing migraines she suffered, and her heart ailment,” she continued. “My daughter Lark was an extraordinary woman, a wonderful daughter, sister, partner, and mother to her own children. She died at 35 from complications of HIV/AIDS, which she contracted from a previous partner. Despite her illness she lived a fruitful and loving life with her children and longtime partner.”

Regarding my children pic.twitter.com/ApiSeBFx9C — Mia Farrow (@MiaFarrow) April 1, 2021

Finally, she addressed her son Thaddeus’ suicide:””My courageous son Thaddeus was 29 and happily living with his partner; we were all anticipating a wedding, but when the relationship abruptly ended, he took his own life.”

“Any other speculation about their deaths is to dishonor their lives and the lives of their children and loved ones,” she concluded.

In Moses Farrow’s 2018 essay “A Son Speaks Out,” Mia’s adopted son alleges that Tam’s death was also a suicide, not an accidental overdose as her mother claimed, and hinted that Thaddeus and Lark’s deaths were connected to Mia’s alleged abuse. Both Moses and Soon-Yi Previn have accused Dylan of lying about or misremembering her allegations of abuse, for which Allen was investigated but ultimately not charged in 1992.

Rarely have two such starkly different sides to a story been aired in the public to this degree, and the pain of this family’s divide is palpable as Mia subtly addresses the allegations of abuse that compelled her to reiterate the circumstances of her children’s deaths.

“Few families are perfect,” she writes, “and any parent who has suffered the loss of a child knows that pain is merciless and ceaseless.”

“Love you mom,” Dylan Farrow wrote under the post — confirming that these two Farrows, at least, can still find comfort in one another.

