Will Smith’s Daughter Willow Smith Is Opening Up About Her Past Relationships With Women

Red Table Talk is back and Jada Pinkett Smith, daughter Willow Smith and Adrienne “Gammy” Banfield-Norris heat up the circle to talk about sexuality, specifically falling in love with a woman. The discussion is always frank with the three women and this episode was no different because Willow opened up about her feelings about dating and falling in love with a woman.

Gammy says the experience has never been of interest to her and Jada admits that she’s had her “fair share of swooning” and has even been “infatuated with a woman” more than once. But Willow took the topic to a deeper level and revealed that while she hasn’t “been in love with a woman just yet,” she’s open to the possibility. “I definitely feel like it could happen because I’ve had very strong feelings for women before,” the 20-year-old said.

That’s not a surprise given the fact that many of Generation Z is open to exploring their sexuality and aren’t as defined by labels as older generations. Jada also is supportive of any decisions her daughter may make in regards to who she chooses to have a relationship with. She told Willow, “I can see you falling in love with a woman one day.”

For Willow, that’s not out of the realm of possibility and it’s not all about the act of sex for her either. It’s about a bond and kinship she feels with women — it’s something that she’s open to exploring. “Yeah. I mean, this is the thing: that feeling that you get when you’re with your sisters, that understanding and that acceptance, and that softness I feel like it’s very appealing, specifically to me,” she told her mom and Gammy.

The non-judgmental discussion is something we’ve come to expect in an episode of Red Table Talk, but it’s always refreshing to hear how aligned the three generations are. They might not always agree, but they always have each other’s back — and that’s probably why Willow can talk freely and honestly about her intimate thoughts.

