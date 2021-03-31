Brian Austin Green Sounds Super Serious About Sharna Burgess From This Story of Their First Kiss

Brian Austin Green and Sharna Burgess’ quarantine romance is kicking up a notch. This doesn’t seem to be a fly-by-night romance at all given how super serious they sound about each other — and how they approached their first kiss.

The Dancing with the Stars pro revealed that they are now six months into their relationship, but they started on a slower path than most couples. The reality of dating during a pandemic did present some new opportunities to keep the physical aspects of a romance on the back burner. “It was a different way of dating. We really took our time,” Burgess told Entertainment Tonight. “We took four or five dates before we even kissed.”

That might seem like a long time for some couples, but she got to know The Masked Dancer judge on a deeper level. “That’s where we are both at in our lives,” she said. “I’m not really dating for fun, I’m dating for serious. I want to get to know you on the inside.” The rules of dating might have changed, thanks to the pandemic, but it’s not a bad strategy for anyone who is looking for a long-term romance.

Sources close to Green also revealed to Entertainment Tonight that “Brian sees a lot of potential with Sharna and is curious to see how things blossom further.” She’s taken the time to get to know his sons Noah, 8, Bodhi, 6, and Journey, 4, from his marriage to Meghan Fox and that’s a big vote of confidence from Green that he wants her to know all aspects of his life.

While six months may not seem like that long of a relationship, we have to remember it’s quarantine months. And Burgess agrees with that assessment since there are “less outside distractions” to keep them away from each other. It’s allowed to create a more meaningful bond with hopeful long-term possibilities.

