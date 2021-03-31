Blake Shelton Just Dropped Huge News About His Wedding Plans With Gwen Stefani

Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani took their sweet time to get engaged, but they are in a bigger hurry to walk down the aisle. It looks like the two lovebirds could be getting married sooner versus later — that’s if COVID protocols allow them to have the wedding of their dreams.

Shelton revealed the news to Hoda Kotb when he guest-hosted on NBC News’ TODAY with Hoda & Jenna on Wednesday. He shared that the wedding will “hopefully [happen] this summer… With Covid, it looks like it may be okay, but I don’t know.” It’s hard to be a pandemic bride and groom because some areas of the country are still facing limitations on the size of crowds for events, and naturally, the musicians want to keep their guests safe.

If they can pull off a big wedding this summer, Shelton is weighing those offers from Miley Cyrus and Adam Levine to play at their wedding. He would love to “have this amazing concert wedding,” which really would be an epic way to celebrate their nuptials. It would be a total A-list affair, we’re imagining other Voice stars like Nick Jonas, John Legend, Alicia Keys and Ariana Grande could round out the vocals — no one would forget a wedding like that.

Gwen Stefani is taking COVID-19 precautions seriously.

Shelton told Kotb that he and Stefani have made long-term, post-wedding plans that don’t involve the spotlight. They are looking for a quieter life without the TV cameras always watching. “I hope that’s not too far down the road… We’ve both pretty much taken it to the limit as far as our careers go and touring and now the television thing,” he said. “Hopefully at some point, we’ll get a chance to live some life. And I think we’re both ready for that, honestly.”

We aren’t ready for them to step away from their careers just yet because no one teases the other judges better on The Voice than Shelton. We need his energy, but, of course, understand his need for a break from the hustle and grind. In the meantime, we are going to try and score an invite to their summer wedding — if COVID lets it happen.

