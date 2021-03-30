Halle Berry’s Boyfriend Van Hunt Describes the Family Ritual He Does With Her Kids

Could he be the one? Halle Berry may have found her long-term match in her new beau Van Hunt. The two went Instagram official a few months ago and seem seriously head over heels for each other. The little glimpses we’ve seen into their relationship like Berry relaxing in a Van Hunt shirt and their steamy vacation pics show that these two are pretty smitten for one another. We couldn’t be happier to see Berry finding love again after a long string of frustrating exes (*cough* Gabriel Aubry, Eric Benét), and Hunt seems pretty happy about it too, sharing in a recent interview the ways he’s started to bond with her family and kids by joining in on a very special daily ritual.

Berry has two kids: she shares daughter Nahla Ariela Aubry with aforementioned ex Aubry, and son Maceo Robert Martinez with ex-husband Olivier Martinez. She’s known to be highly protective of her kids, and you can tell that Van Hunt is being cautious with his words when he shares a little bit about the family life he’s been invited in to. On his 51st birthday, he joined in on a daily ritual that Berry does with her fam.

“Their family has this ritual where, and I don’t think she would mind me saying it, they get together and have just a small acknowledgment of the day and so they, you know, they immersed me into that and welcomed me into that and it was just beautiful,” he told Entertainment Tonight. “It was just thoughtful and considerate and sweet and that’s really the kind of person that she is, so, it was beautiful.”

We love to see that Berry’s family is being so warm and welcoming to Hunt. They’re really just like us, gathering as a family to celebrate birthdays in a small setting and appreciating what matters most.

Berry has called Hunt her muse before, and in this interview Van Hunt reciprocates, saying she’s his muse “in more ways than I can even tell you right now” and adding that he is “a completely different person” because of this relationship.

Isn’t that what we all want? A partner that helps us grow and become even better people. We have a feeling these two are a perfect match. Who knows? Maybe wedding bells are even in their future.

