Kelly Ripa & Mark Consuelos Are the Sexiest Young Couple in These Throwback Birthday Photos

Here we go again. Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos are officially one of our favorite, sexiest married celebrity couples. Look at them! Even after nearly 25 years of marriage, these two still seem so in love, and we all can agree that we want our relationships to feel this strong after 25 years. Ripa has been doing an adorable birthday countdown for Consuelos in honor of his 50th birthday and the day is finally here. Don’t worry, she went all out sharing the throwback photos, and honestly, we are so here for the photo reminder that Ripa and Consuelos started out as a hot young couple out on the town in the ’90s — see below.

Going through them in chronological order, we realized something. These two seriously haven’t aged a day and they seem just as happy now as they did then. Seriously, what’s their secret? Her 90’s throwback from Consuelos’ 27th birthday in NYC was so sweet and reminded us of their All My Children days. We also can’t help but see just how much Ripa looks like her mother (if you haven’t seen the comparison pictures, you need to.)

Ripa also included a 30th Birthday throwback and apparently, it was a surprise party!

Our personal fave was the romantic picture from Consuelos’ 40th birthday where the pair are passionately kissing. There is no doubt love is seriously in the air in this snapshot.

Finally, this tropical throwback just made us yearn for summer, which luckily is almost here. The couple both wore similarly patterned swimwear and coverups, but honestly, they’d look like they matched together no matter what they wore.

Ripa and Consuelos never stop showing us that love and family always come first. And after all these throwbacks, we can’t wait to see how Ripa tops things with his 50th birthday celebration. Let the pics roll on!

