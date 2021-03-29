Elizabeth Hurley Would Like Your Attention in This Seriously Hot New Naked Photo

English actress and model Elizabeth Hurley is just one of a few prominent figures who are sick and tired of what UK tabloids have to say these days. Hurley isn’t taking them to task for their treatment of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, though — she’s seen a few headlines about herself in need of correction, and she figured she’d remind these outlets she’s got a post more attention-grabbing than any of their headlines: a newly revealed naked photo. At age 55, Hurley is one of the most gorgeous women in the UK, and this photo leaves nothing to the imagination in more ways than one. While calling our attention to her feed, she clarifies a few statements in the media that needed to be debunked, and, well, mission accomplished. We wonder if Meghan Markle has ever considered doing the same thing?

Hurley accompanied her impeccable nude shot (see photo here) with this caption: “Abzuuuurd stories in our illustrious press today. Hear it from the horse’s mouth, my son @damianhurley1 and I are most definitely NOT planning to shoot a ‘Waltons- style reality TV show’ at home. I mean!! Whoever the ‘friend’ (or bored journalist) is, who’s leaking these fictional tidbits, you are ridiculous 😘😘😘😘..”

Daily Mail was among the outlets to publish rumors that Hurley and son Damian were planning to film a reality TV show together, a claim she clearly vehemently denies. This photo is both a rebuke of the claim and a pretty solid “you wish:” because clearly, this photo had our attention right away (and a reality show probably would too).

If anyone was wondering, Hurley’s still got it.

