Kelly Ripa Shares a Sweet Family Throwback Pic Ahead of Mark Consuelos’ 50th Birthday

Kelly Ripa and her family are seriously too cute. They always seem to be laughing and smiling and just having an overall blast. And given the number of sexy shirtless photos Ripa posts of her hubby, Mark Consuelos, and their flirty repartee, there’s zero doubt that the two are still seriously in love after nearly 25 years of marriage. Honestly? They make it look like a breeze. So we’re hardly surprised that Ripa has started counting down to Consuelos’ 50th birthday — and in honor of the milestone event, she’s been sharing throwback photos of his past celebrations, and it’s the most adorable thing we have ever seen. The latest: Ripa shared a sweet throwback photo of Consuelos with two of their three kids.

Ripa shared the latest throwback family photo on Instagram from one of Consuelos’ previous birthdays. Consuelos is surrounded by their two youngest kids, Lola, 19, and Joaquin, 18. She wrote, “#mcm forever. Only one day left until #MC50 🎂♥️🎉. Another throwback from #MC47“

We just have to say, those birthday party hats are too cute. Also, can we quickly talk about how much Joaquin and Lola look like an absolute blend of their parents? We aren’t that surprised though, especially after seeing just how much Ripa takes after her own mother.

The big day is March 30, and while this year’s celebration will be a virtual one, as Ripa already pointed out, we cannot wait to see what she posts. We have a feeling it will be full of love.

