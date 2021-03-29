This Theory on How Prince William Was Crowned Sexiest Bald Man Is Hard to Resist

Let’s be honest, this hasn’t been a great time for the royal family when it comes to public relations. Over the last several years, they’ve not only mishandled the exit of Meghan Markle and Prince Harry, but they’ve even struggled with tone when it comes to addressing the pandemic. Sometimes the palace just feels completely out of touch. And the latest turn of events has Twitter users claiming that the fix is in — let us explain.

According to Google searches and the using the word “sexy,” Prince William has won the title of “world’s sexiest bald man”, thanks to 17.6 million mentions for the royal. He beat out Mike Tyson, Jason Statham and Dwayne Johnson, who all made the Top 10. So the joke on social media is that this is another move by the royal family PR machine to rehab his image post-Oprah Winfrey interview. Given the way things have gone lately from the monarchy, we wouldn’t put it past them to try for some good publicity. Of course, this title win wasn’t rigged, but the tweets have sure been hilarious.

Many Twitter accounts came up with other suggestions of other bald men, who might seem to have a bit more heat than the fairly conservative Duke of Cambridge. One user wrote, “Someone explain to me how Prince William is the hottest bald man alive when Shemar Moore and Stanley Tucci exist?”

TV comedy writer Josh Gondelman quipped, “I’m sorry, but if Prince William weren’t a prince, he would not even be in the running for the sexiest bald guy at any given DMV on any given day.”

Listen I would believe the royal family is not racist before I believe Prince William is the world’s sexiest bald man. Stop the CAP 🧢 https://t.co/XRdbe6nRi3 — Aaron West (@oeste) March 27, 2021

In a world with Christopher Meloni, Common, Stanley Tucci, Jason Statham, Dwayne The Rock Johnson, Patrick Stewart, Corey Stoll, JK Simmons, Mike Colter, Evan Handler, and my delightful husband, they really chose Prince William as sexiest bald man. That is a thing that occurred. — Kat Kinsman (@kittenwithawhip) March 27, 2021

Another account summed up what a lot of people were thinking, “The devil works hard but the Royal PR machine works harder – cause how is Prince William the sexiest bald man.”

It’s obvious that the U.S. has sided with Megan and Harry with the ongoing feud and that some royal watchers believe it was William, who questioned the color of Archie’s skin. The Google poll is silly, but from the brutal comments on social media, the palace has a major problem on its hands that is getting out of control — people are starting to question the monarchy and its antiquated ways of doing business. It’s not just about Prince William’s hairline, it’s about something much bigger than that.

