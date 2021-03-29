Donald Trump’s Toast at This Mar-a-Lago Wedding Hints He’s Missing His Presidential Audience

If you were planning on hiring former President Donald Trump to perform at your upcoming wedding, you now have an official sneak peek at what that might look like. At the Mar-a-Lago wedding of John and Megan Arrigo this past weekend, Trump grabbed the microphone to give what the couple must have assumed would be a speech about them and opted instead to share his take on current events, most of which involved airing grievances over how President Joe Biden has been doing in the White House. Touching on everything from the U.S.-Mexico border to China, Iran, and our hospitals and school systems at large, Trump seemed to be transporting himself back to a campaign rally, even touching again on his many disproven claims of voter fraud in the 2020 election.

Related story Meet the Bidens! Our Favorite Photos of Joe, Jill, & Their Giant Family Over the Years

Trailing off one thought, Trump looks out at the wedding guests and asks: “Do you miss me yet?” Tonally, it’s eerily similar to his March 12 press release from the Office of the Former President, which read: “I hope everyone remembers when they’re getting the COVID-19 (often referred to as the China Virus) Vaccine, that if I wasn’t President, you wouldn’t be getting that beautiful ‘shot’ for 5 years, at best, and probably wouldn’t be getting it at all. I hope everyone remembers!” What’s very clear is that Trump cares enormously about how the public is thinking of him. And without Twitter, his opportunities for reassurance of their continued support have been harder to come by — hence, hijacking the mic at a wedding reception.

A Statement from the Office of the 45th President: pic.twitter.com/FeQYD3L2j7 — Joe Khalil (@JoeKhalilTV) March 11, 2021

“I’ve been watching the news and they’re telling me about the border, they’re telling me about China, they’re telling me about Iran. How are we doing with Iran, how do you like that?” Trump asks the crowd, per a video acquired by TMZ. “The border is not good. The border is the worst anybody’s ever seen it. And what you see now, multiply it times 10.”

“What’s happening to the kids … they’re living in squalor,” he adds. “They’re living like nobody has ever seen anybody, there’s never been anything like what’s happening. Look, it’s a disaster. It’s a humanitarian disaster from their standpoint and it’s going to destroy the country and, frankly, the country can’t afford it because you’re talking about massive, just incredibly massive, that’s our school systems, our hospitals and everything, so it’s a rough thing, and I just say: ‘Do you miss me yet?'”

If you’ve missed watching Trump free-associate on Twitter, this is likely a welcome return to the inner workings of his mind. While we’re not sure how the new Mr. and Mrs. Arrigo ultimately reacted to their toast, Trump did make sure to throw in a direct mention as he wrapped up.

“It’s an honor to have you at Mar-a-Lago, you are a great and beautiful couple,” Trump concluded. And there you have it: from POTUS to performing at weddings, the Donald Trump experience.

Our mission at SheKnows is to empower and inspire women, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale.

Before you go, click here to see presidential families over the years.

