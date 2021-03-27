Halle Berry Slams Racist Comments About Her Skin Tone

If there’s one thing we know about Halle Berry, it’s that she’s never afraid to speak her mind and stand up for what’s right. So when a 97 Rock clip New York Radio host compared her skin tone to the likes of Serena Williams and Gayle King — she immediately called them out. In a clip shared by ESPN reporter Marcel Louis-Jacques on Twitter, we hear host Rob Lederman on The Morning Bull Show say, “I may get into trouble for this,” before comparing how burnt he likes his toast on a scale of the Black celebrities skin tone with co-hosts Rich Gaenzler and Chris Klein.

In response to the clip shared online, Berry wrote: “Disgusting. It’s ridiculous this type of nonsense is still being broadcasted across airwaves.” She added, “ALL Black women are beautiful and worthy, Rob Lederman. GTFOH.”

Disgusting. It’s ridiculous this type of nonsense is still being broadcasted across airwaves. ALL Black women are beautiful and worthy, Rob Lederman. GTFOH. https://t.co/9qMrLysjy2 — Halle Berry (@halleberry) March 26, 2021

In a statement to People, a spokesperson for Cumulus Media confirmed that Lederman was facing repercussions for his deeply colorist, not to mention misogynistic words, and has been “swiftly terminated.”

“CUMULUS MEDIA operates from a clearly-defined set of programming principles and there is no question that Rob Lederman’s comments made on The Morning Bull Show are in direct violation of those principles,” the statement read. “We swiftly terminated him and suspended the remainder of the show’s on-air talent. We apologize, and deeply regret the incident.”

In addition to Lederman being fired, his co-host Rich Gaenzler has also had his positions as Buffalo Sabres and Buffalo Bandits’ arena host and public address announcer at the University at Buffalo terminated.

Ultimately, misogyny has no place on a platform as grand as this and while consequences have been served it’s surely just a sliver of the exhausting racist treatment these Black female celebrities endure daily.

