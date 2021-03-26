RHONJ Star Teresa Giudice Finally Sold Her Home For Just Under the Asking Price

Teresa Giudice’s home with ex-husband Joe Giudice was a mainstay of the Real Housewives of New Jersey world from the very beginning as we got to know her family, friends, and rivals over the years. The 6-bed, 5.5-bath home in Montville Township, NJ has been on the market since September 2020, and it seems that Teresa recently grew especially eager to get a sale underway, cutting the listing price from $2.5 million to just under $2.25 million, per the New York Post. It’s a far cry from what we’re currently seeing on this season of RHONJ, where Teresa is nervous about even scheduling a first viewing of the home in which she and her ex raised their four daughters. But now (perhaps thanks to boyfriend Luis Ruelas), those hesitations seem gone and an offer has been accepted on the home, the New York Post reports — and while she may have had to lower her asking price, it looks as though she’s still coming out ahead on this real estate deal.

When Teresa and Joe first bought the home in 2002, they paid $530,000, after which they launched a full custom redesign that took until 2008. While her current sale minus what they paid in 2002 leaves Teresa with a big profit, her financial situation has been devastated by her and Joe’s legal troubles, beginning with their 2015 conviction for bankruptcy fraud, conspiracy to commit mail fraud, wire fraud and failing to pay taxes. Each parent served time in jail, and both racked up hefty legal fees in mounting a defense, even more so when they started trying to appeal Joe’s deportation to Italy in 2018.

Now that Teresa has sold the nearly 10,000 square foot home (see photos here), which she explained was the major asset she got in the divorce from Joe in exchange for paying off his legal fees, we’re hoping this gives her more financial stability as she adjusts to life as a single mom with daughters who are getting more grown every day. No matter what you might think of Teresa’s behavior this season (toward Jackie Goldschneider or anyone else), there’s no denying she’s had a tough break these past few years. She deserves to move on to a new home and put that chapter behind her.

