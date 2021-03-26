Shawn Johnson Revealed the Sex of Her Second Baby Joining Daughter Drew

Olympic gymnast Shawn Johnson and husband Andrew East are expecting their second child, and their new YouTube video adorably reveals the sex of their next baby. We couldn’t be happier for the couple, who have been through so much during this pandemic, what with both Johnson and East contracting COVID-19 (yes, she contracted it while pregnant!). We’re glad to see them back in good spirits celebrating the exciting news of adding a new member to their family — and we know that Drew Hazel will be an amazing big sister to her — ready for it? — little brother. It’s a boy!

The pair decided that this time around they wanted to do a formal reveal, unlike how they felt the first time around with daughter Drew Hazel. Johnson shared this in their YouTube video, saying: “We weren’t into the whole gender reveal idea, hence why we waited with Drew to find out she was a girl when she was born and it was the most magical experience of my life.”

This time, though, they’re trying a different route, and they couldn’t be happier about the results.

“We are so excited to be welcoming a boy to our growing family and for Drew to have a little baby brother,” they told People.

For the reveal itself, the couple had their friends and family fire at them with water guns full of paint, and the bright blue signaled that a baby bro was on the way. It’s exactly the kind of cute content that makes us excited to see even more baby videos when their second child arrives. Drew Hazel East has stolen our hearts and we’re sure their new baby boy will too.

