Skip to main content Skip to header navigation
Newsletters
Newsletters

Shawn Johnson Revealed the Sex of Her Second Baby Joining Daughter Drew

Andrew East, Shawn Johnson
As far as athletes go, gymnasts are known for being pint-size, and Olympic gold medalist Shawn Johnson fulfills the stereotype at 4’11”. Her football player husband Andrew East, meanwhile, is a solid 6’2”, for a height difference of 15 inches between the two. The former long snapper and balance beam star now run a successful YouTube channel, The East Family, about their life with daughter Drew Hazel, born in 2019. Priscilla Grant/Everett Collection.
Gal Gadot arrives at the Vanity
FEBRUARY 19th 2021: Prince Harry The
Shawn Johnson Reveals Second Child’s Gender:
Shawn Johnson Reveals Second Child’s Gender:
View Gallery 10 Images

Olympic gymnast Shawn Johnson and husband Andrew East are expecting their second child, and their new YouTube video adorably reveals the sex of their next baby. We couldn’t be happier for the couple, who have been through so much during this pandemic, what with both Johnson and East contracting COVID-19 (yes, she contracted it while pregnant!). We’re glad to see them back in good spirits celebrating the exciting news of adding a new member to their family — and we know that Drew Hazel will be an amazing big sister to her — ready for it? — little brother. It’s a boy!

The pair decided that this time around they wanted to do a formal reveal, unlike how they felt the first time around with daughter Drew Hazel. Johnson shared this in their YouTube video, saying: “We weren’t into the whole gender reveal idea, hence why we waited with Drew to find out she was a girl when she was born and it was the most magical experience of my life.”

This time, though, they’re trying a different route, and they couldn’t be happier about the results.

“We are so excited to be welcoming a boy to our growing family and for Drew to have a little baby brother,” they told People.

For the reveal itself, the couple had their friends and family fire at them with water guns full of paint, and the bright blue signaled that a baby bro was on the way. It’s exactly the kind of cute content that makes us excited to see even more baby videos when their second child arrives. Drew Hazel East has stolen our hearts and we’re sure their new baby boy will too.

Before you go, click here for all the celebrities who welcomed babies in 2021.
Rose Leslie, Kit Harington

Leave a Comment

More Stories from Entertainment

Icon Link

Copyright © 2021 SheKnows Media, LLC, a subsidiary of Penske Business Media, LLC.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP
ad