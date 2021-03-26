Halle Berry Says Sweaty Is the New Sexy With This Boxing Pic & We Agree

If you’re searching “how can I be Halle Berry when I grow up” on this fine Friday afternoon, you’re not alone. Berry has been staging an extended glow-up via Instagram for a while now, showing off more of her personal side (and intimate secrets) in IGTV series “Bad & Booshy,” giving us peeks into her blossoming love story with boyfriend Van Hunt, and offering an inside look at what keeps Berry’s body at the top of its game for decade after decade in the spotlight. In 2021, the world has never been more open for celebs to interact with their fans, and it seems that Berry’s been loving the positive feedback as she shares more and more confident snaps from her fabulous life. In a new photo after a boxing session, Berry is a knockout in more ways than one as she plugs her new workout series at 54 and shows off the rock-hard abs that prove they get results.

Berry has co-created a fitness program with celebrity trainer Peter Lee Thomas that’s available on her wellness website Respin, and if this out-of-breath photo is any indication, you can expect it to kick your butt. But looking at Berry with her sweat dripping down her ridiculously perfect abs, there’s no denying that these two are pros when it comes to getting stars in fighting shape, and we love that Berry is acknowledging her place as one of the hottest women in Hollywood by dropping the workout routine we’ve all been waiting for.

Looking at Berry, we suddenly can’t imagine anything hotter than a sweaty ponytail and a sports bra. Like always, this Oscar winner’s glow just can’t help but shine through.

