Everyone’s favorite chef and comedian got together for one epic happy hour, and we have great news for those wondering how it went. Tonight, you can be a fly on the wall for free at Ina Garten and Melissa McCarthy’s boozy date. The virtual event of the season is streaming for free on discovery+ right now and well, we know what we’re doing tonight.

Related story Two of Ina Garten's Favorite Cookware Brands Are Massively Discounted for Nordstrom's Spring Sale

Garten, who is forever in our hearts because of her amazing cookbooks, earned herself the title of quarantine queen with her epic viral quarantini Instagram video from when the pandemic first began. Now, she’s taking that same energy into the Cocktails & Tall Tales With Ina Garten and Melissa McCarthy special, where she joins the star of Bridesmaids, Spy, and Heat for an unforgettable evening. McCarthy is a longtime fan of Garten’s (who isn’t?), and even better, she gets to meet her idol with both their husbands along for the ride, Jeffrey Garten and Ben Falcone.

“The fact that Ben and I are having a double-date via Zoom, with our soon to be new best friends Ina and Jeffrey Garten seems like a wonderful fever dream,” McCarthy said in a Discovery+ press release. “I mean, two of our daughter’s first words were Ina and ganache… Seriously.”

How to Watch Cocktails and Tall Tales With Ina Garten and Melissa McCarthy

Discovery+

You get a free seven-day trial to try out the brand new streaming service. After the trial is up, discovery+ will cost $4.99 a month at minimum, depending on which plan you choose.

Discovery+ free trial $0 (then $4.99/month) Buy now

Verizon Deal

There’s also great news if you’re a Verizon customer or are thinking about switching to Verizon Wireless. The wireless provider is offering a six- to 12-month free trial of discovery+ when you have an unlimited plan.

Verizon & discovery+ Deal $Price Varies Buy now

Our mission at SheKnows is to empower and inspire women, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale.

Before you go, click here to see the best TV shows you should be watching right now.