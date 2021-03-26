Chrissy Teigen Clears the Air on How Her & John Legend’s Sex Life Briefly Involved the Obamas

Chrissy Teigen may be off Twitter, but that doesn’t mean she’s lost a platform for sharing her unfiltered truths with the public. On The Late Late Show With James Corden, the conversation rolled around to her and John Legend’s sex life as the model was asked a question that, shockingly, she’s been asked before in her time as a celebrity — where have she and Legend had sex in public? Last time Teigen answered this question at the 2015 Grammys, she got into hot water as a visibly embarrassed Legend broke in to cut her off after she answered the question with “the Obama thing.” Teigen is now setting the record straight on exactly what that meant (and sharing some bonus details about other public places in which they’ve gotten it on too).

Asked to name the strangest place she and Legend had ever gotten down and dirty, Teigen admitted they’d “had some fun days” before launching into specifics.

“One time, at the Grammys, I had said that we had sex at ‘that Obama thing,’ and that came out wrong,” she confessed. “It was ‘that Obama thing,’ but it wasn’t with them or near them. It was the DNC, actually.”

Yep! Legend and Teigen, dropping trou in a DNC bathroom. Ah, the high life. And while that may have been the strangest place Teigen can recall off the top of her head, it’s certainly not the only place outside of the bedroom they’ve gotten intimate. The cookbook author explained that the couple had gotten frisky in a bathroom and that it was “a while ago.”

“Fred Segal,” she listed. “On a plane—not even private, James. Public!”

In 2015, Teigen responded to an Extra question on the Grammys red carpet about “a public place you did it” by saying, per Us Weekly: “Is this the best or worst? Probably the Obama thing?”

At that point, Legend jumped in: “We’re not gonna discuss that.”

“Not the White House, it was 100 percent not the White House,” Teigen added. “He was not elected yet.”

From this information, we have to assume Teigen was referring to the 2008 Democratic National Convention, and we also have to assume Legend’s since gotten cooler with her detailing this story. It’s not the juiciest version of “the Obama thing” we could have imagined, but we’ll definitely take it.

