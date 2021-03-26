More than 25 years after The Mighty Ducks skated onto the screen, the first episode of a new sequel series, Mighty Ducks: Game Changers, premieres on Disney+ today. Although the original Ducks were the lovable underdogs that everyone loved to root for, the 2021 Ducks are ruthless.

When 12-year-old Evan Marrow (Brady Noon) gets cut from the Mighty Ducks, his single mom Alex (Lauren Graham) is furious. Marrow loves playing hockey, but was told that he wasn’t good enough to play in the 12-14 league. It’s a heartbreaking situation that probably sounds familiar to many parents who have kids in competitive sports leagues.

Alex takes matters into her own hands and gets a ragtag group of kids together to form a brand new hockey team. She finds Coach Gordon Bombay (Emilio Estevez)’s facility and asks to use it. The years haven’t been kind to Bombay, who is now down-and-out and won’t even allow anyone to play hockey on his ice rink. But can Alex and the kids get his heart to thaw?

Disney+ will premiere a new episode of Mighty Ducks: Game Changers every Friday. Keep your eyes peeled for the original Ducks, who will make appearances in the new series.

How to Watch Mighty Ducks: Game Changers This Weekend

You can watch the entire Mighty Ducks: Game Changers series on Disney+. The price of Disney+ did go up $1 recently to $7.99/month. If you want more bang for your buck, you can sign up for the Disney+, ESPN+ and Hulu bundle for $13.99 a month.

