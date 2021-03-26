Paper is the traditional first wedding anniversary gift — but Bindi Irwin and husband Chandler Powell did each other way better than that: They had a baby! That’s right, Bindi Irwin gave birth to the couple’s first child, a daughter, on March 25, which just happened to be their first wedding anniversary. The new mama shared family photos featuring their baby girl, named Grace Warrior Irwin Powell, on Instagram. See the adorable photo of her “beautiful light” below:

Related story Hilaria & Alec Baldwin Welcome Baby #6 Just a Few Months After Baby Brother Eduardo

The Crikey! It’s the Irwins star gave fans a sweet glimpse of her baby’s face in the photo, which shows the new parents holding their baby and looking down at her adoringly. Irwin wrote, “March 25, 2021. Celebrating the two loves of my life. Happy first wedding anniversary to my sweetheart husband and day of birth to our beautiful daughter. ❤️ Grace Warrior Irwin Powell.”

She went on to give more details about the baby name — no surprise, it’s a tribute in part to her late father, Steve Irwin — and concluded, “There are no words to describe the infinite amount of love in our hearts for our sweet baby girl. She chose the perfect day to be born and we feel tremendously blessed.”

A second photo showed off an adorable limited-edition onesie from the Australia Zoo’s Baby Wildlife Warrior line and shared more details about their newborn: Little Grace Warrior arrived at 5:52 pm weighing 7 pounds, 7 ounces, and measuring 20 inches long.

Over on his own Instagram, Powell shared the same two photos, but also snuck in another adorable baby pic — let’s all just take a moment and check out that sweet smile in the second photograph. (Go ahead, we’ll wait.)

He wrote, “Grace Warrior Irwin Powell. After waiting for you to arrive for the last 9 months, finally meeting you has been the best moment of my life. You have a big life ahead of you and no matter what, you will be surrounded by a whole lot of love. Thank you for gracing your beautiful mother and me on our wedding anniversary, so excited to have you home❤️.” Bindi commented, “My world ❤️”

We’re thrilled for the new family. And while there’s no word on how they plan to diaper little Grace Warrior, if they use disposables, well… they’ll kinda be exchanging paper after all.

Before you go, click here for all the celebrities who welcomed babies in 2021.

