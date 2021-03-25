Teresa Giudice’s Lookalike Daughter Gia Giudice Is Grown Up & Stunning in These Beach Photos

If you haven’t checked out The Real Housewives of New Jersey in a while, then you probably find it hard to believe that Teresa and Joe Giudice’s oldest daughter, Gia, is already 20 years old. Even though the family has been through a lot, including bank fraud, jail and deportation, Gia has turned out to be one of the wisest young women of the Bravo TV franchise.

Related story RJONJ Star Teresa Giudice's Daughter Gia Slams Jackie Goldschneider's Coke Comment

She’s currently enjoying a spring break reunion with Joe, who now lives in Italy, and her three younger sisters, Gabriella, 17, Milania, 15, and Audriana, 12. Gia posted a few bikini shots looking tan and toned — and just like her mom! They could be sisters instead of mother and daughter, it’s not hard to see the resemblance at all.

Gia is also getting a lot of attention from TikTok after the sad song that she sang on the reality show at Milania’s birthday party almost a decade ago is trending again. Users of the social media platform have used her original tune to share their own bad moments in life caught on video. Even Will Smith found it catchy enough to use for a St. Patrick’s Day spoof, which is a pretty cool honor for the college student.

“I had a bunch of friends sending me text messages saying Will Smith was singing your song on Instagram and when I saw it, I couldn’t believe it,” Gia told E! News. “I love Will Smith and I thought it was really cool that he did that.” She’s promising to flip the script and “do one of his songs in return.”

It’s a moment we can’t wait for because it’s honestly great to see Gia get a moment to shine in the spotlight, and she’s lucky enough to do it relaxing on the beach and surrounded by family.

Before you go, click here to see celebrity kids who are all grown up.

