Jane Fonda Gets Real About Sex & Dating at 83

Jane Fonda isn’t sugarcoating anything about sex at the age of 83 and her voice is an important one when it comes to women and aging. People might be surprised about the perspective — and the sexual fantasies — she has in her ninth decade of life.

There are two sides of a relationship that Fonda is digging into in Harper’s BAZAAR’s April 2021 cover story: intimacy and sex. In a healthy partnership, both things work in harmony. But in other scenarios, they might need to operate separately. The Oscar winner admits she’s never been too keen on one of them — intimacy. “One of the painful things that I’ve realized by 80 — I don’t even know how old I am — 83, and single now,” she explains. “What I’ve had to really think about is that I’m not really capable [of intimacy]. It’s not them. It’s me.”

Jane Fonda, styling by: George Cortina. Mario Sorrenti/Harper's Bazaar.

The “it’s not you, it’s me” excuse works just fine for her because she says the men she’s dated in the past haven’t asked her to show up for an interesting reason. “I was attracted to men who never would have done that to me because they couldn’t necessarily show up themselves,” Fonda reveals. “I didn’t know that at the time, but now I know. I don’t think I can do anything about it now, but that’s the truth, as Lily [Tomlin] would say. That’s the truth.”

That’s a pretty powerful revelation from a woman who is one of the most accomplished celebrities in Hollywood. The perception is that she has it all, but she’s telling us she didn’t let many men in to see the real side of Jane. She’s also put any sexual relationships on the back burner because she doesn’t “have that desire,” but that doesn’t mean she doesn’t haven’t any sexual fantasies — those still burn brightly for Fonda. For anyone taking notes, she’s looking for someone who stimulates her intellectually.

“I’ll just put it out there,” she teases. “That I meet a professor or a researcher, somebody in that line who is really capable of loving, of cherishing a woman, so that I could test myself and see if I could show up.” Fonda thinks that she might be able to find that intimacy with this fantasy, but she definitely wants “a younger man” because she’s “too vain.” Now that Fonda’s wish list is out there, something tells us that she won’t have any shortage of suitors who would be happy to line up for her fantasy.

