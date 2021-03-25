Megan Fox & Brian Austin Green Don’t Agree On When Their Marriage Ended

Going through a divorce is never easy, especially when it’s in the public eye. Brian Austin Green and Megan Fox have been getting a lot of media attention following their decision to separate — from the interest in their new partners to engagement rumors — and in the latest twist, legal documents are now showing that their divorce papers had one very interesting (and confusing) key difference: Fox and Green don’t agree on when their marriage ended. That’s right, the pair each put down a different date of separation, which makes this whole situation seem much more complicated than we thought.

The two stars — who share sons Noah Shannon, 8, Bodhi Ransom, 7, and Journey River, 4 — have both moved on to other relationships; Green is dating Sharna Burgess, and Fox, of course, is dating Machine Gun Kelly. But it appears they aren’t on the same page about one thing: the date they formally separated. According to Page Six, Green put March 2020 in the divorce filing, while Fox put November 2019. That’s quite a difference! So how could the two be on such different pages? We honestly don’t know, but a recent interview with Sommer Ray sheds more light on the timeline. The model, who dated Machine Gun Kelly before he started dating Megan Fox, claims that Kelly cheated on her with Fox. The situation seems pretty messy and both parties have very different opinions on how it went down, but we can only wonder now if that time difference could be connected to these rumors.

Even back in December, there was reason to believe that Fox was done with the relationship before Green was, and this latest development appears to be further proof.

