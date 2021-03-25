Jennifer Lopez’s New Photo Without Her Engagement Ring May Be a Hint About Alex Rodriguez Split

Earlier this month, a panicked alarm sounded across Hollywood as Page Six reported that Jennifer Lopez and fiancé of two years Alex Rodriguez had called off their engagement amid whispers that A-Rod might have slid into the Instagram DMs of Southern Charm star Madison LeCroy. The following day, the couple denied the breakup while clarifying that they were indeed working through a rough patch — one it seems Rodriguez, anyway, has been eagerly trying to smooth over with frequent flights to the Dominican Republic where Lopez is shooting her most recent project. A new photo from behind the scenes of a Lopez photoshoot, however, has thrown their reconciliation into doubt as Lopez’s empty left hand looms large, conspicuously missing the huge sparkler of a ring with which Rodriguez proposed. As far as signs go, this isn’t a good one.

If Lopez is signaling a return to her single lady days, it doesn’t hurt that she’s absolutely glowing in this photoshoot pic (see here), from her long, golden locks of hair to the crisp white mani on her (completely ringless) left hand.

Of course, Lopez opting for a bare hand could have been a stylistic choice, or even a request from those running the photoshoot — plus, even if it weren’t a photoshoot, people are allowed to take their rings off without it ending their relationship. That being said, it’s an interesting choice of photo to share with her 147 million followers — whether she’s trying to throw us off or clue us in.

We hope Rodriguez and Lopez will figure out whatever next steps feel best for them both and for their kids. And while we’re hovering on the subject of the ring, we do think Lopez should get to keep it no matter what happens. Something tells us that diamond would be hard to regift.

