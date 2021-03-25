Fans of Flipping 101 and Flip or Flop have followed host Tarek El Moussa and ex-wife Christina Haack’s story for years, hoping to see both find happy endings in the five years since they announced their split. No one’s path is simple: Haack’s new beginning as Mrs. Ant Anstead looked bright as they welcomed baby Hudson, but that couple also split in fall 2020. El Moussa, meanwhile, has found love with real estate agent and Netflix star Heather Rae Young, a member of the Selling Sunset cast who accepted the celebrity house flipper’s proposal in summer 2020. One couple’s journey has branched out into the story of a blended family coming together in a year like no other — and El Moussa’s updated take on a family photo featuring Young and his two kids with Haack, Taylor and Brayden James, is a peek at how he’s making his new family work.

“My whole world all in one photo. 🙏,” El Moussa captioned the sweet pic. “Took the family out on a date last week and grateful is an understatement. ❤️Making the time to spend quality time with my kids and @heatherraeyoung is everything to me. Nothing better than family time 🙌 who agrees?”

El Mousa and Haack, who recently went back to using her maiden name on Instagram after her split from Ant, are sharing custody of their daughter and son, and each parent includes their kids front and center in their plentiful social media updates whenever they’re with them. As Young showed on a recent behind-the-scenes Instagram story, a lot of their lives includes running from one photoshoot to the next. So it makes sense that they’d have such picture-perfect proof of their day with the kids too (in other words, don’t feel bad if your family time isn’t always this frame-worthy).

“It was special. We love you ❤️,” Young commented on El Moussa’s new family photo, and it’s clear she feels right at home in that family. With a wedding on the way, Young and El Moussa’s love story is going full steam ahead.

