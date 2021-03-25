Halle Berry Flashes Some Leg & a Whole Lot of Attitude in This Gold Trenchcoat Photo

Who’s the biggest boss of all? Today and always, Halle Berry comes to mind. At 54, the Oscar-winning actress can kick your ass, steal your man, and do it all in couture if she wants to — and this latest photo of Berry shimmering up the stairs in a gold trenchcoat will have you lining up to let her. “HB and the B stands for…” Berry writes under this photo, in which she is slaying so definitively I’m not sure I’ve ever used the word correctly before. Head-to-toe designer and wafting through her lush, green garden like a glammed-up Eve, Berry is owning her power these days more than ever and we could all stand to take some notes from this radiant mom of two.

Berry tags Miu Miu for her oversized shades, Collini Milano for that fabulous gold snakeskin coat, and Dolce & Gabbana for her brightly colored booties. Friends including Billy Porter and Jamie Foxx had to stop by and pay their respects, with the latter writing “Kill em din.”

Berry’s Instagram is all about showing that the best part of your life is right now, capturing sunsets, workout sessions, and photoshoots in the backyard. In Sept. 2020, she confirmed that she was dating musician Van Hunt, with whom things have since turned serious enough that Berry’s not taking another wedding off the table. For now, though, it’s clear that Berry has never been sexier, stronger, or more loved than she is right now — and it’s inspiring to watch her sit so fully in her power. Man or no man, this woman’s glow comes from within — even when she’s wearing a metallic gold jacket.

