Can Chrissy Teigen Really Stay Off Twitter?

The end of an era. After 10 years, Chrissy Teigen is finally saying goodbye to the account that helped make her famous for her quick wit and clever comebacks, admitting that the constant backlash and trolling for her posts was too much negativity to take in on a daily basis. While Teigen has always seemed to love pulling back the curtain on her unfiltered thoughts, she’s also been open about the grief it’s caused her when her words are misconstrued or when vicious rumors about her family take over her page. In a lengthy statement, Teigen explained her choice to step back from the platform — and while we completely understand her reasoning, we’re also wondering whether Teigen will be able to cold turkey off the app for good.

As most Twitter users know, tweeting lies somewhere in the grey area between enjoyable and compulsive behavior. You’re on Twitter because you enjoy reading the content, but you’re also there because you reflexively pick up your phone and check it, because your brain has gotten into the habit of wondering what’s new on Twitter whenever too much time has passed that you haven’t been on it. Teigen isn’t just a frequent tweeter, but a Very Online person all around, someone who likely followed the Cinnamon Toast Shrimp furor of this past week, for example. Will she really be able to hold off on logging in?

In her statement on quitting, Teigen lays out strong reasons why it’s smart for her to step away, per People: “For over 10 years, you guys have been my world. I honestly owe so much to this world we have created here. I truly consider so many of you my actual friends. But it’s time for me to say goodbye. This no longer serves me as positively as it serves me negatively, and I think that’s the right time to call something.”

“I’ve always been portrayed as the strong clap back girl but I’m just not,” she continued. “My desire to be liked and fear of pissing people off has made me somebody you didn’t sign up for, and a different human than I started out here as! Live well, tweeters. Please know all I ever cared about was you!!!”

We wish Teigen luck on her journey of excising negativity from her life, and we agree that Twitter can be way too toxic. But if we see Teigen back on the site within six months, we’ll also keep our damn mouths shut about it. Quitting is hard, y’all. Let’s see how Teigen does.

