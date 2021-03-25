Superstore Comes to an End Tonight — Here’s How You Can Watch the Finale

The store is closing for the final time. After six seasons, workplace comedy Superstore is coming to an end. The two-part finale kicks off tonight at 8 p.m. EST on NBC, and even if you don’t have cable, you can watch it live on fuboTV or on Friday on NBC’s streaming service, Peacock.

It’s time to say goodbye to the big box store Cloud 9 in two back-to-back episodes titled “Perfect Store” and “All Sales Final.” Going into the finale, Cloud 9’s fate is in jeopardy with rumors that parent company Zephra might shutter Cloud 9 for good. The store had seen diminishing sales due to the pandemic. Even though America Ferrera’s character, Amy, went to go work at Cloud 9 corporate, she will be returning for the finale to help her coworkers get a handle on the situation.

The comedy put a spotlight on retail clerks, managers, and other big box store employees, and the show didn’t shy away from delving into relevant issues — like lack of benefits and the low pay that often comes with working a retail job.

The show was created by Justin Spitzer and stars America Ferrera, Ben Feldman, Mark McKinney, Lauren Ash, Nico Santos, Colton Dunn, Nichole Sakura, and Kaliko Kauahi. “It feels almost like a time capsule,” Feldman told The New York Times. “I feel like if we went back and watched Superstore 20 or 30 years from now, or if my kids watched when they were older, it would be a helpful way of showing them what America was like at this specific time.”

How to Watch the Superstore Finale for Free

You can stream the finale live through a subscription to fuboTV. The streaming service offers a 7-day free trial and then costs $64.99 a month. fuboTV allows you to live stream from major channels like ABC, NBC, and CBS.

If you wait until tomorrow, you can watch the finale on NBC’s streaming app, Peacock. Subscribers with premium access can watch all of the NBC’s shows the day after they air. Peacock offers a 7-day free trial to their premium plan, so you can decide whether the service is right for you.

