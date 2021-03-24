Prince Harry’s Other New Job Is a Nod to Lies Spread About Meghan Markle in the Media

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s incredible fairytale love story took a sharp, horrific detour during the Duchess of Sussex’s time as a senior royal member. Instead of being welcomed with open arms by the British media, Meghan quickly became the subject of intense hate that was often met with racist claims and other wild conspiracy theories. Ultimately, the misinformation that spread about Meghan reached the point where it severely damaged her and Prince Harry’s overall mental health. The Duke of Sussex has made it clear that he is extremely protective of his wife and his son Archie — as any doting father would be — and his newest role in the Aspen Institute’s Commission on Information Disorder shows how passionate he is to combat the toxic effects of misleading social media information. Harry’s ready to be part of the change.

Related story Meghan Markle Calls Out Staff Bullying Accusations as a Buckingham Palace 'Smear Campaign'

The Aspen Institute’s Commission is a six-month task force to study disinformation and misinformation in America. As reported by CNN, Harry joins the ranks of 14 other commissioners and will be working alongside innovative leaders and co-chairs: Katie Couric, Rashad Robinson, and Chris Krebs.

In a statement to the CNN, Prince Harry further explained his reasons for joining, saying: “As I’ve said, the experience of today’s digital world has us inundated with an avalanche of misinformation, affecting our ability as individuals as well as societies to think clearly and truly understand the world we live in.”

He continued: “It’s my belief that this is a humanitarian issue, and as such, it demands a multi-stakeholder response from advocacy voices, members of the media, academic researchers, and both government and civil society leaders.”

In January, the group cited the attack on Capitol Hill as one of their motivations to address the “crisis of information on multiple fronts.”

“Disinformation isn’t just a news or social media problem. It can be literal life and death, as we’re seeing daily amid this pandemic and after last week’s events at the Capitol,” said Senior Newmark Fellow Christopher C. Krebs at the time.

"This isn't the only complicit event that's occurred throughout these four years," Melania Trump's former best friend says. https://t.co/XXVv6WamNG — SheKnows (@SheKnows) January 13, 2021

Of course, this is just but one of the jobs that Harry has now added to his very full plate of jobs as he has recently also been named the Chief Impact Officer at BetterUp. We’re thrilled to see Prince Harry embark on yet another project he is passionate about and we can’t wait to see what he achieves.

Our mission at SheKnows is to empower and inspire women, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale.

Before you go, click here to see the craziest conspiracy theories Meghan Markle has faced since becoming a royal.